NORTH PORT – Surterra Holdings Inc. recently filed paperwork with the state government, identifying a building in North Port as a likely site for the first medical marijuana dispensary in Sarasota county.

According to the Hearld Tribune, the property on U.S. 41 is west of Sumter Boulevard in the county’s only municipality that did not place a moratorium on approving dispensaries to open after Amendment 2 passed last November.

The City Commission must still approve the ordinance that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries, by special exception, to locate in certain areas.

The board is scheduled to hold the first reading of the ordinance July 11th, with a second reading set for July 25th.