SARASTOA – It’s life in prison for convicted murderer Christian Theodore

The jury decided his fate today in a 10 to 2 decision. Theodore was convicted last December for the home invasion first-degree murder of Jonathan Jeffrey in 2014.

During his trial, prosecutors said Theodore shot Jeffery, who was asleep with his wife, after Theodore and others burst “commando style” into Jeffery’s home in the Summerside Condominium Complex.

Theodore chose not to testify in his own defense during the trial.

Prosecutors also told jurors Theodore was a “two-star general in the bloods,” a notorious criminal street gang.