It’s the first weekend of Hurricane Season, are you prepared? If not, you can take this weekend to make sure your home is hurricane ready, without paying any sales tax.

The State is helping make sure everyone is hurricane ready with the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

Hurricane preparedness necessities like batteries, coolers and flashlights, along with home preparation items like generators, hurricane shutters, and tarps are all tax free this weekend.

Lowe’s Assistant Store Manager Bryan Lewis says you don’t want to wait until you hear a storm is approaching to buy supplies.

“If there is a hurricane coming,” Lewis said. “And you’re just going to pick up hurricane shutters; it’s going to be impossible to get all the holes drilled. The supply of generators, they’ll go quick, everyone is going to want generators.”

Lewis is hoping the Sales Tax holiday draws attention to the necessary preparations people should make.

The Sales Tax Holiday runs through midnight Sunday, and Florida’s Department of Revenue has a full list of what’s Tax Free.