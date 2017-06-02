VENICE- More and more coyotes are roaming the streets of Venice.

Venice Mayor John Holic says this is not a new thing.

“We have had Coyotes in the city of Venice for as probably as long as I have lived here which is over 25 years,” says Holic.

City officials have been getting more calls of sightings but say residents can help.

“We’re trying to avoid their food source, so if you have any fruit, dog food, or pet food that left out, we are asking to please put that away,” says Venice Chief of Police Tom Mattmuller.

Mayor Holic wants to put to bed the notion of trapping or poisoning them.

“Number 1 you are putting domestic animals into danger as well and 2 coyotes have an instinct when they see their population dropping, they reproduce even quicker and end up with even more coyotes,” he says.

Officials say you can cant really get rid of coyotes so they have out together a pamphlet on how to live with them.

Chief Mattmuller offers a few tips on how to remain safe.

“One of the recommendations we were given using a can with rock or change in it something that makes noise. They do not like the noise , they will run from the noise”, says Mattmuller.