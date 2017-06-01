CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A vehicle rollover in Charlotte County Thursday, June 1st, closed southbound lanes of I-75.

It was a single-vehicle rollover located in the median of I-75 by the Highway 17 exchange. Southbound lanes of I-75 were shut down to land helicopters.

The vehicle had approximately 14 patients. Five of the 14 are trauma alerts.

Northbound lanes saw some congestion due to this but have since reopened. The outside lane of I-75 southbound is open with the two inside lanes remaining closed for emergency vehicle traffic.