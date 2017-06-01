SARASOTA – If you were driving south on Main St. Thursday morning, you may be wondering why there were so many fire trucks blocking the road.

“We received a 911 call for smoke in a structure at the Wells Fargo Building,” Sarasota County Fire Dept. Chief Michael Regnier said. “When we arrived on scene, the battalion chief was given information that there was smoke on the thirteenth floor of the building.”

Michelle Nixon works in the Sarasota City Center and said she and the building’s other employees left right away.

“Well, we didn’t see or smell anything, but we really got word out quickly, through our teams and through our staff management, that the building needed to be evacuated,” Nixon said.

As for the cause of the fire, Chief Regnier said it was under investigation.

“We’re looking at some kind of, maybe an A.C. issue, electrical issue..there is still a smell of smoke on the floor,” Regnier said.

The second alarm was called just as a precaution.

“He [battalion chief] immediately called for additional resources and started the process of evacuating the building,” Regnier said.

Sarasota City Center employees flooded the 1800 block of Main St., which was closed from about 10:10 to 11:00 Thursday morning.

“Everyone basically left the building in a fairly orderly manner,” Nixon said. “People were helping each other get down the steps if they had purses, handbags, heels on, so everyone supported one another very quickly to get out of the building.”

Nobody was injured, and employees were allowed to re-enter the building at 11:00 A.M., with the exception of thirteenth floor staff.