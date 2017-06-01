SARASOTA – Sarasota’s Woman’s Exchange awarded $250,000 in grants and scholarships to arts students and organizations, and the organization is hoping and expansion will allow them to give more in the future.

The Woman’s exchange is helping 24 students and 18 organizations contribute to the arts. Rachel Querreveld just graduated from the University of Miami and with the help of the Woman’s Exchange

she’ll be studying Opera at the Manhattan School of Music.

“I could either go to a state school, or I could go to my dream school, and when I found out that I received this Scholarship, you know it was a sign to me, this is possible, I can do this now. I can go for my dream, I can go big, I can move to New York City and really go to the school I’ve been dreaming of going to forever.”

Executive Director of the Woman’s Exchange Karen Koblenz says it’s important to support the arts because it’s what sets Sarasota apart from other beach towns.

“The arts they make us laugh,” Koblenz said. “They make us cry, they bring beauty to our eyes and music to our ears, it’s a wonderful thing to support and it’s what makes Sarasota such a wonderful place to live.”

Koblenz is hoping they are able to award even more money in the future with the help of a new expansion.

“We’re in the process of purchasing the Short Stop and have plans in place to break through the walls to enjoin the two parcels,” Koblenz said. “The entire goal of this project is so that we can award more money in grants and scholarships.”

The Exchange will have additional space for merchandise and a loading dock.

“You need to expand to grow,” Koblenz said. “So I hope everyone comes in and shops and supports the arts and they get a great deal.”

So they can continue to sponsor students and organizations like the Sarasota Opera, and inspire more students like Rachel Querreveld to follow their dreams.

“As someone who works and used to be a part of the Sarasota Youth Opera,” Querreveld said. “I know where that money is going toward and how it’s influencing young people nowadays and how it influenced me when I was in the program.”