SARASOTA – The Sarasota Sailors baseball team is headed back to another final four, seeking a ninth State Championship.

While it’s never a surprise to see Clyde Metcalf and the Sarasota Sailors make a state championship run, the team was just 10-7 midway through this season, with eight games before districts, making it all the more impressive to see them back in the final four.

“For me with these guys, there wasn’t much expected of them. We struggled early in the season. Their effort has turned into kind of joy.”

Since Metcalf had a meeting with his seniors in early April, the Sailors are 12-1. One of those seniors is Brooks Larson, who has not only been the Sailors’ ace pitcher, but has knocked in two of his team’s game winning hits this postseason, keeping his coaches’ words close to heart.

“The first day of practice he came out and said, ‘If you guys can get one percent better every single day,’ and I think up to this moment we’ve been getting one percent every day.”

In order to be good enough for the 8A State Title game, they’ll need to beat Hagerty High, last year’s 8A runner-up. But catcher Cole Madden likes his team’s chances, especially with the 38-year coaching legend in his dugout.

“You know the thing about him, he always knows exactly what to tell us and when to share stories of games that he’s coached that apply to us. He just always tells us the right thing and we’re always listening to what he says because he has so much experience.”