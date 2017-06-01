A Sarasota man is behind bars tonight charged with molesting a 13 year old child.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year old Behzad Izadi on felony charges after he molested a 13-year-old child in July 2016.

Detectives began their investigation in April when the child disclosed that she was abused by Izadi, during a fourth of July party.

Izadi is facing similar charges in Manatee County as well.

He is charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and a single count of lewd or lascivious conduct.

He remains in custody today on $600,000 bond.