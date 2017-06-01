MANATEE COUNTY – As state officials mull which alternative to choose for a new Cortez Bridge, the topic of a third bridge connecting the mainland to the islands has re-surfaced.

According to the Bradenton Herald, a northwest Bradenton couple sent a letter to FDOT urging officials to consider extending 53rd Avenue West over Sarasota Bay and to the north end of Longboat Key.

But FDOT says a third bridge, “would result in significant environmental impacts and present a challenge with funding.”

Its could cost some $200 million. The state has yet to make a decision of whether to replace the bridge, or whether the replacement will be a high-level fixed span, like the one that will replace the Anna Maria Island bridge to the north.