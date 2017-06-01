SARASOTA – June 1st marks the first day of Hurricane Season but as Chief Meteorologist Justin Mosely says, don’t get fooled by the sunny skies. It can all change in the blink of an eye.

“We can’t be there for everyone. Our trucks will be trying to maneuver through debris for 72 hours we can get stuff working again.”

Emergency Management Chief, Ed McCrane says your safety is dependent primarily on being proactive. As FPL external affairs manager Rae Dowling explains, the county already has a plan in place.

“You all have to have a plan. We have a plan. If there is anyone in your family that’s dependent on electricity, you have to have a back-up safety.”

When trying to figure out what to pack in your emergency supply kit, think about it like this:

“Basically, consider you’re going camping. What would you need for three days?”

The county will alert as soon as a potential threat is approaching.

“We will use social media and Code Red, so sign up for it.”

It provides you with up-to-date alerts for evacuation notices, power outages, weather warnings and anything you need to know happening near you. If the power is out in your neighborhood, getting help and power restored may not come quickly as you might think.

“After a storm comes through, we look to get the biggest number of residents power restored.”

Pack things like a weather radio that will come in handy if you lose power and want the latest information as the storm is moving through. Preparation is key and it only takes one storm.

So far, we are expecting above average activity in the tropics and more tropical storms than last year. Make sure to have your rain gear.