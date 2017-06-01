SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent some time at The Ringling, where crews are putting the finishing touches on a new, free exhibit.

Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads features a dozen 10-feet-tall sculptures, animals that make up the 12 signs of the Chinese Zodiac, including the dragon. They’re placed near the Center for Asian Art building.

The Ringling spokeswoman Alice Murphy talks about the new exhibit, which will officially be open to the public on June 9th.

