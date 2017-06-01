SARASOTA – Officials are stressing for drivers to drive safely after multiple accidents on the Suncoast.

“We did have a single vehicle crash that related in a fatality, it was a semi–truck, it was a flat bed. It was carrying concrete blocks unfortunately when that vehicle lost control and turned over, the driver was pronounced deceased on scene,” says Trooper Kenn Watson.

In Charlotte County a vehicle rolled over in the median carrying 14 people. Southbound lanes of I–75 were closed to land helicopters and 5 of those patients were trauma alerts.

Watson says the fatal crash that killed a bicyclist in Venice on Tuesday could have been prevented.

“300 feet from where that occurred, he could have safely engaged that signal and waked across. So being patient and taking your time can literally save your life,” says Trooper Watson.

As many crashes, we have had in the last few weeks Watson says we have to be vigilant.

“There will be more pedestrians, there will be more cyclists and motorcyclists. It is all our responsibility to drive a little bit safer and have that good situational awareness and be aware of your surroundings.”

Another tip he offers is not to rush.

“Make sure you are planning your day out properly, make sure you are never in a rush, and if you are in a rush, remember I would rather be late and get there than never get there at all,”says Watson.