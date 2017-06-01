NewsSarasota Art Gallery Guide – June 1, 2017 By SNN Newsroom - June 1, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Two-alarm fire breaks out in Sarasota City Center Manatee Questions continue about new Cortez Bridge News Venice Fire responds to near drowning News Crashes on the Suncoast News Feel Good Friday: Chinese Zodiac at The Ringling SARASOTA – Nancy O’Neil has the latest happenings in the art scene with this week’s Art Gallery Guide. - Advertisement -POPULAR Will diet soda lead to dementia? News May 26, 2017 Boating Safety Checks News May 25, 2017 Bradenton Police Investigating Shooting News May 25, 2017 Sarasota Sheriff implement new presumptive drug test policies News May 25, 2017 Undercover Bust Leads To 75 Being Arrested Manatee May 25, 2017 Stay Connected15,420FansLike6,173FollowersFollow1,213SubscribersSubscribe