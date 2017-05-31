SARASOTA COUNTY-A special flower grabbed the spotlight Wednesday night in Sarasota.

Dozens showed up to see and take photos of a flowering cactus called the Queen of the Night at Selby Gardens.

This rare flower is different because it only blooms at night.

The Queen of the Night is native to Central America, northern South America, and the Caribbean.

“A botanist was present to answer any questions about this exotic plant.Most flowers you see that bloom at night and especially if they’re white in color. They’re trying to attract those non daytime pollinators like moths and bats,”said spokesperson Mischa Kirby.

The plants generic name is derived from the Greek moon goddess and candle in Latin.