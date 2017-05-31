Two men are facing charges in connection with the Venice bicyclist who was struck and killed yesterday morning on south Venice Bypass.

Anthony A.B. Alexander and Dillon Cooper were arrested and charged with obstruction and giving false information to investigators after they lied about who was driving the vehicle.

The crash happened just before 9:30 am yesterday when a bicyclist, identified as 78 year old Mickey Johnson, crossed the southbound lanes of US 41 bypass at Eagle Point Drive and was struck and killed by a southbound vehicle.

According to Venice police, cooper originally claimed that he was the driver but after an investigation detectives determined that it was Alexander.

Alexander is also charged with driving with a suspended license in a crash involving a death.

Both men bonded out of Sarasota County Jail.