A disabled homeless woman is charged with stealing a wheelchair in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota Herald Tribune, 46 year old Maura Wood was found sleeping in a wheelchair at Payne Park by Sarasota Police.

Wood, a stroke victim, told the officer she just got out of Sarasota Memorial Hospital and could not walk over a mile to Payne Park so she took the wheelchair.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital does not loan out wheelchairs and they pressed charges for grand theft against wood.

She was arrested and taken to Sarasota County Jail where later on the charges were dropped.

Maura Wood has been arrested 28 times since 1991.