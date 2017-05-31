SARASOTA COUNTY-Fresh off an upgrade to a facility LGBTQ youth can now reap the benefits.

The Interior Design Society Sarasota Chapter partnering with the ALSO Youth Center had a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The newly renovated building design provided new colors, wooden floors, and added more space for activities.

$60,000 of products and services were donated by contractors such as More Space Place, Suncoast Audio, and a host of others.

“As kids are you know. Wow! This is really cool! How nice it looks! And we know that you behind those outward comments are certainly probably really good feelings that someone really cares about them,”said Executive Director of ALSO Youth Donna Hanley.

ALSO Youth provides LGBTQ related training and workshops to organizations throughout the community.