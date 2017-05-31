Lawyers for two men charged in the double murder of a Bradenton couple are seeking a delay in the trial

According to the Bradenton Herald, Jimmie McNear, Trey Nonombre and Terez Jones are charged in the double murder of a Bradenton couple during a July 2015 armed home invasion.

On May 1, Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and armed burglary and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Circuit Judge Diana Moreland with credit for the time he has already served.

As part of his deal, Jones must testify against McNear and Nonombre.

Yesterday the defense for McNear and Nonombre argued for a delay in the trial citing the need to now investigate Jones as a witness as one of their reasons.

Each of the three men had been scheduled to be tried separately with trial periods set to begin June 12 and Sept. 11 this year and Jan. 16, 2018.