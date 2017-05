A local High School marching band has grown its program and tripled its size over the past decade, and it’s paid off

They’re going to Washington D.C to march in the 2017 National Independence Day Parade, but they need funding to get there.

If you’d like to donate, visit the Go Fund Me page visit

www.gofundme.com/LBHSBand4thOfJulyParade.

Donations will be accepted until June 22nd.