Over 900 John’s Hopkins All Children’s Patients in Sarasota and Manatee Counties are being told in the middle of treatment, the Hospital is no longer covered by their insurance

Contract negotiations between United Healthcare and All Children’s stalled earlier this month, now the hospital is out-of-network for United Healthcare members.

4-year-old McKinley Moore is fighting Leukemia and receives treatment at John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital about once a week.

Last Week, she was scheduled for a blood transfusion when her mom Karen got the call treatments were no longer covered by United Healthcare.

“I literally burst into tears because they were telling me it was upwards of tens of thousands of dollars to pay for this blood product.”

The transfusion helps boost her immune system, and doctors decided to wait a few days to see if anything changed with insurance.

“They said since she wasn’t actively sick,” Moore said. “And she wasn’t, she just had like a cough, and I said well the cough is getting worse. She said I think we can push it as far as Tuesday, because right now it’s not covered.”

But by Monday, Mckinley had a fever close to 104, and was taken to John’s Hopkins Emergency Room.

“Had she had gotten it on that Thursday,” Moore said. “I was told yesterday, her oncologist said more than likely she wouldn’t have had to have been admitted, because she would have been able to fight off this Virus.”

President and CEO of All Children’s Hospital, Dr. Jonathan Ellen, says they need to work with insurance companies to provide high-quality care to children.

“And the problem is it’s an endeavor that requires everyone chip in,” Dr. Ellen said. “And at this point United is not paying their fair share.”

United Healthcare said in a statement,

“All Children’s is paid competitive rates that are in line with other specialty hospitals in the St. Petersburg area. Despite United Healthcare offering to increase their reimbursement rates by 20 percent, they continue to turn down our offers, insist on a 35 percent raise, and are deferring to an out-of-state consultant to manage the negotiation rather than working directly with our local team to reach a quick resolution.”

Dr. Ellen says that increase still puts them at the bottom of the market.

“We’ve come down from a request that would have put us at market value, down to a level of 35%, a 35 % increase over a 3 year period.”

United says some member may be able to receive care through a Continuity of Care Application for a limited time.

But Karen Moore says McKinley is staying put until her treatment is done.

“We are only seeing one particular Oncologist here now if we can,” Moore said. “Because of the Continuation of Care we want to be seen seamless through the end of her treatment.”

And she’s encouraging all families to contact All Children’s before switching doctors and hospitals.

“Families that aren’t fighting and don’t know and just do what they’re told on a letter. That’s not fair. Because it does affect their care, and it does affect what’s going to happen.”

Both John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and United Healthcare have set up help pages for patients.