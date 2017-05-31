SARASOTA – HarborChase Assisted Living hosted a health and wellness fair Wednesday so residents could learn how to improve and maintain their health.

Makeup, jewelry, and free massages were just a few of the attractions you could find at the expo, and the HarborChase residents certainly took advantage.

“They love having lots of vendors come in and lots of activity going on, it really livens up the building,” Barbara Patterson, executive director of HarborChase Sarasota, said.

Patterson said events like this one are important because when it comes to health, members need to know their options.

“We’re always concerned with our residents’ health, whether it’s physical fitness or mental fitness,” Patterson said. “So we do have people here from physical therapy, home healthcare, nursing, all the different aspects.”

Booths just outside of the main lounge were easily accessible during the facility’s lunch hour, but accessibility is not that big of a concern for all residents.

“We have a wellness center with all state-of-the-art equipment that they can use at anytime, or they can work with our physical therapy company here to make sure that they’re maximizing their exercise time,” Patterson said.

98-year-old Doris Guye is one resident in particular who maximizes her exercise time.

“I think it’s a really good thing,” Guye said. “I think it helps to keep you limber, you know and keep you more physically active.”

She has a regular exercise routine. She exercises at least once a day, if not twice.

“Oh always once a day, every morning at 9:30 I’m in the exercise room.”

The facility also offers exercise classes taught by fitness instructors.