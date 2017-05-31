If you’ve ever wondered what the most misspelled word in your state is, Google has the answer for you.

On Tuesday, Google Trends tweeted a map showing “America’s Most Misspelled Words.”

The data was collected from January 1st through April 30, 2017.

One of the most interesting finds is the word people in Wisconsin searched how to spell the most, which happens to be Wisconsin.

Here in Florida, the most misspelled word is “receipt.”

Some of the shortest misspelled words on the list include “liar” in Rhode Island, “gray” in Georgia and “twelve” in New Jersey.