SUNCOAST- For the month of May, 21 attorneys were disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court.

Two of them, right here on the Suncoast.

Peter William Martin’s license to practice law is revoked after a former employee filed a complaint in 2003, stating Martin misappropriated almost 200,000 dollars from clients.

Allen Montgomery Blake is disbarred because in 2012, when he was 73 years old and he filed a court motion to withdraw from one of his clients cases stating he was ill and retiring.

But he did not file with the Florida Bar or refund his former clients retainer money.

Attorney Derek Byrd, was part of the bars local grievance committee for three years.

He says a lot of the disciplinary cases involved money and misappropriation of clients funds.

Once a lawyer is disbarred or license revoked it’s almost impossible to be allowed to practice law in Florida.

While some former attorneys, still end up working in the legal field as paralegals.

