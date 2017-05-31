SARASOTA- Starting Thursday, there is a fertilizer restriction in Sarasota County.

Fertilizer makes the grass grow and the flowers bloom bright. But it can also foul our water. Manager of Air and Water Quality in Environmental Protection, John Hickey says the county’s fertilization restriction helps to ensure our water remains clean

“During the summer months in Sarasota County there’s a restriction on applying fertilizer that contains phosphorous or nitrogen and it’s to help improve our water quality in our bays and estuaries,” says Hickey.

Since enacted in 2007, the fertilization restriction aims to limit the amount of nitrogen washed into streams, rivers, and bays as it can cause an overload in nutrients and possibly red tide.

“The runoff can potentially contain high levels of the nutrients that can result in algae blooms and other impacts that can impact the quality of water,” says Hickey.

Instead of using fertilizer that contains nitrogen and phosphorous, Hickey says there’s an alternative.

“People have an understanding that we want to improve our water quality and there are other products that we can be utilized during the summer to green up the lawn, products that contain iron or magnesium,” he says.

Hickey says there are other ways the lawn can receive nitrogen than fertilizer.

“One tip people can do when they cut their lawn, is they don’t necessarily have to rake up the clippings they can leave them on the lawn and that helps provide the nitrogen to the system and you can let your grass grow a little higher and let the root system build up,” says Hickey.

