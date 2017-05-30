SARASOTA – The Sarasota Youth Opera is bringing a unique aspect of the art form to the stage: a world premiere.

“It’s not as if we’re looking for works that have been done all over, this is very specific to us and our needs,” says Victor DeRenzi, the Artistic Director of the Sarasota Opera House.

After holding a competition, the opera house hired composer and librettist Rachel Peters to create Rootabaga Country. “When it’s brand new we’re all exploring it together for the first time, and I think they enjoy that,” says Ben Jewell-Plocher, Director of Education.

Since it’s a world premiere, the production has a blank canvas. “The fact that it is a brand new opera I don’t think it makes it harder, it makes it more exciting in a way because you know you’re literally going off of paper and creating that world without any reference,” says Jesse Martins, the Youth Opera Music Director.

Jewell-Plocher says it’s an exciting process for everyone involved. “They also enjoy that these are living composers,” he says. Meaning the cast can interact with the art form in a new way, and learn why peters wrote what she did.

“So are we hitting on the things that are important to the youth,” says Jewell-Plocher. Creating sets, costumes, and lighting from the ground up.

“They get to discover it alongside us,” says Jewell-Plocher.

Youth Opera Summer Campers will get to start working on some of the music from Rootabaga Country.