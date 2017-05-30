SUNCOAST- Many Suncoast residents had yesterday off and were probably at the beach or enjoying a BBQ with family and friends.

But During the weekend, a Bradenton family caught a burglar on surveillance video Saturday night.

The video showed a 17 year-old stealing a chainsaw from their porch, and came back a few minutes later after a deputy left the home once the family filed a police report and stole the homeowners BMX bike.

On Sunday, the brazen burglar was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling.

He was released to his mother within a couple of hours. Then, in Venice on Monday, a pool cleaner had a surprise inside the pool enjoying the sunny weather.

A feisty female 8-foot gator broke through the lanai and plunged into the pool.

The gator was safely caught by FWC and relocated.

