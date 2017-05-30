Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a person they think might have information on a shooting and attempted robbery in Palmetto.

Detectives this morning released these photos of the man they say has information on the shooting.

It occurred around 11 p.m. On May 12th in the 900 block of 21st Avenue West.

A 33 year old man was coming home when someone came up to him and demanded his wallet the person grabbed the victim’s arm, and when he pulled away, was shot in the arm.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.