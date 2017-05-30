VENICE- A stabbing in Venice leaves one person in the hospital and one behind bars.

According to the Venice Police Department the argument was over money owed for narcotics.

What started as a verbal argument quickly escalated to objects being thrown, a fist fight and ultimately a stabbing.

Officials responded to 101 Bella Vista Terrace in Venice and found one man with a stab wound to the stomach and the suspect outside the residence.

21 year old Marco Del Real was placed under arrest for aggravated battery and destruction of evidence for washing the blood off the knife.

The victim’s whose name has not been released was transported to Venice Hospital. He had to receive surgery for his injuries.

Neighbors in the community are shocked.

Ann Howell has lived in this neighborhood for 10 years and says she didn’t expect this.

“So we are familiar with people and we kind of watch out,” says Howell.

Connor Beard now worries about his mother’s safety.

“Makes me a little uneasy, I live with my mother right now, and kind of scares me. I can fend for myself but my mom may not be able to fend for herself, definitely a little scary to me, says Beard.

They both say they will be more aware of their surroundings from now on.