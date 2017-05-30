The Short Stop Market, a staple convenience store for the Burns Court and Laurel Park neighborhoods in downtown Sarasota, announced Tuesday via its Facebook page that it will be shutting it’s doors.

In a Facebook post, the market writes: “The Short Stop Market has been the front runner hometown mom and pop store in this city for over 50 years and has been gratified at being a contributor to many activities and charities of this city. We are extremely proud of all that we have accomplished in these glorious years in serving such wonderful customers whom has become friends and family.”

The mom and pop store has been open in that location for over 50 years. The current owners have been running the shop for the past 15 years.

The owners say the decision to sell was difficult but they are pursuing new opportunities and plan to spend more time with family.

No word on what the future owner will do with the market space.