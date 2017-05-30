SARASOTA COUNTY-High school does not last forever and students have to move on to the next chapter of life.

Say hello to the seniors of 2017 graduating from the Sarasota Military Academy.

Hundreds filled up Robarts Arena to watch students receive their diplomas and other special awards.

Alumni and guests speakers made speeches paying tribute to the senior’s accomplishment.

All students at the academy join the Army Junior Reserved Officers Training Corp which develops their management potential.

“We’ll they come in here as scared freshman because they all have to take JROTC and our JROTC instructors are retired military personnel and there a little intimidating. So over the years they developed amazing leadership skills. They’re adults now,”says assistant head of school Caitlin West.

The academy provides a public charter school environment for students that are tuition free.