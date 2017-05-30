Officials at the Orlando International Airport say police now have a gunman in custody. And everyone is safe.

The incident was contained to the rental car section.

A spokesperson for the airport says the suspect had threatened to do harm to himself and others.

The Florida Highway Patrol shut down all roads to the airport during the incident.

Airport officials say there was a minimal impact to operations

Suspect Michael W Pettigrew, 26, faces one count of aggravated assault with a firearm on a LEO and will be held under Baker Act as well.