A Coral Springs woman dies after a crash involving a semitrailer this morning in Parrish.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol: At around 7:45 a.m. a 27 year-old woman was driving a Volkswagen GTI was stopped at a flashing red light on County Road 39 and State Road 62.

A 47 year-old Lakeland man driving a Semitrailer was traveling westbound on State Road 62 toward the flashing yellow light.

The woman attempted to turn into the path of the semi and was hit on the side of her vehicle causing it to overturn. Crash reports show she died in the crash.

The semitrailer driver suffered serious injuries.