The City of Venice has confirmed that a bicyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle this morning at 41 Bypass S. at the intersection of Venetia Bay Blvd.

According to the Venice Police Department and Venice Fire Rescue, the crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the entrance to Patriots Park.

All lanes of Southbound 41 in the area have been closed to traffic while police investigate and the roadway is cleared. Northbound 41 remains open but is down to two lanes. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Please stay with SNN for this developing story.