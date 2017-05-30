VENICE – The Venice Police Department confirmed that a male bicyclist died today, following a collision with a vehicle.

The crash happened this morning around 9:30 at 41 Bypass South at the intersection of Venetia Bay Blvd. Capt. Michael Rose of Venice Police Department said he was alerted shortly after.

“We got a call, approximately 9:50 this morning, a bicyclist vs. a vehicle,” Rose said.

As of about 10:45 A.M., Venice P.D. could confirm that one car was directly involved in the collision and had no driver or passenger injuries to report.

“At this time we’re actively investigating it,” Rose said. “And we’re having to re-route traffic.”

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Venice police in redirecting this traffic and confirmed Southbound 41 would be closed from Venetia Bay Blvd. onward for several hours.

Traffic was detoured eastbound on Colonia Ln. to southbound Albee Farm Rd. Northbound 41 remained open but was down to two lanes.

It was an ‘all hands on deck’ effort. Sarasota County Sherriff’s personnel were onsite until almost 12:00 P.M.

“We’ve got all of our available resources out here,” Rose said.