A family says a ‘brazen’ thief hit their Bradenton home twice in one night

According to the Bradenton Herald, a man who allegedly snatched a chainsaw and a bicycle right off the front porch of a Bradenton family’s home in two separate thefts in the span of a half hour.

The suspect was filmed on the home’s security cameras as he first calmly walked up onto the front porch in the 300 block of 30th Avenue East, and whisked away in a light-colored getaway car at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, according to residents Amanda Geiser and her boyfriend, Dustin Hartman, who immediately called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office after the first theft.

The suspect then came back for the bike six minutes after deputies had left.

According to Geiser, the suspect is a male in his 30s, about 5-foot-8, wearing a white T-shirt, U.S. Army shorts, black shoes and a baseball cap.