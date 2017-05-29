The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the NHL All-Star weekend in 2018.

The All-Star game at Amalie Arena is tentatively scheduled for January 28, 2018.

This will be the second time Tampa and the Lightning have hosted the event.

The announcement was made by commissioner Gary Bettman at a press conference before the first game of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh on Monday.