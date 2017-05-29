SARASOTA- It was another packed Sarasota Memorial Day Parade, thousands lined up the streets at Main Street.

The ceremony pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway.

Spectators wore red, white and blue while waving their American flags.

Kids, Family and some pets sat on the sidewalk or in beach chairs watching the parade go by.

Veterans were thanked along the route for their service. Parade floats threw candy and beads at the crowd.

The parade concluded at J.D. Hamel Park and the streets were back open by 11 a.m.