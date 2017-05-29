SARASOTA- Hundreds on the Suncoast honored those they lost this Memorial Day with a solemn moment of remembrance at Sarasota National Cemetery.

The memorial at Sarasota National Cemetery marks the bravery of those who served, and on Memorial Day families remembered those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Lydia Dominguez brought her Uncle Angelo, a World War Two Veteran.

“We should remember,” Dominguez said. “People tend to think of this day as a Barbeque Day. But we like to remember because we are able to have those barbeques because of these Vets, Vets like him and those who followed him as well, and preceded him as well.”

World War II Veteran Ed Redding was happy to see people of all ages visit the memorial.

“It’s very encouraging,” Redding said. “So many people willing to come out and spend their day here, and not just think of it as the first day of summer.”

Redding says it’s important to take the time to remember.

“So many of them made the ultimate sacrifice,” Redding said. “It’s the very least that we could do. The very least. And we don’t want people to forget the kind of sacrifices that people made.

They didn’t go to be heroes.”

Neil McDaniel comes with his family every Memorial Day.

“I think about my father, I think about my wife’s father they all served,” McDaniel said. “I think about all my family who was in there, and I think about freedom for the most part, and the sacrifice that these people put in to give us this freedom.”

Tom Zielinski says it’s important not to forget.

“It’s very difficult to talk about,” Zielinski said. “I think about giving your life.”

Veteran David Van Oosterwyk was there to honor a fellow veteran and friend who just passed.

“Well, it’s a very special day remembering the people that gave it all,” Oosterwyk said. “It’s kind of sad when you think about everything.”

He’s now thinking about the future of the military including his son who served for nine years, and his daughter who is currently serving.