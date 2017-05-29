SARASOTA – Lido Beach was one of many beaches on the Suncoast where you could find people celebrating Memorial Day.

Seeking out some water and sun were people from all over – from Ohio to Connecticut.

Chris and Mary Hogan from Dublin, Ohio, just purchased a condo in the area.

“I couldn’t wait to get him here to Lido Beach because this is the prettiest beach,” Mary Hogan said.

“Yeah it’s a beautiful beach,” Chris Hogan said. “It’s the sand, it’s the white sand, it’s the beautiful turquoise colors of the water.”

No matter where they were from, all of these beach bums were just trying to relax.

“We’ll just relax, go fishing, and enjoy the beach,” Joe Pelchat said. He and his brother Jason came to Sarasota for a wedding and decided to extend their stay to have a Suncoast Memorial Day.

The Hogans were also keeping their plans simple.

“We’ll probably get a bite to eat..and a drink (laughs),” Mary Hogan said.

Lido seemed to be the place to go if you were not looking for a big crowd.

“It’s not as congested,” Joe Pelchat said. “The people here are great.”

Jason Pelchat, on the other hand, was looking for something different.

“I’m looking for some pretty girls,” Pelchat said.