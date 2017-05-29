And another early morning accident leaves one person dead, this one in Manatee County…

It happened on State Road 70 just east of M & J Road, Marie Toulme was traveling east bound on 70 behind a pickup truck.

Meanwhile, Laura Justice was traveling west bound approaching the pickup truck and Toulme, The pickup began to slow down to make a left turn into the Myakka City Church Of God.

Toulme failed to slow and swerved over the double yellow line to avoid colliding into the pickup but she drove right in front of justice, striking her car.

Justice was pronounced dead at the scene Toulme was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.