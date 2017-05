An early morning accident in Sarasota County kills one.

Walker Shannon Abrams was driving his Dodge Intrepid westbound on University Parkway just after 6 a.m. Monday.

Abrams was approaching the intersection with 37th street east and lost control traveling into the north shoulder, striking a concrete culvert, and spinning to a stop.

He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead just before 11:30 a.m.