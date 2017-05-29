MANATEE COUNTY-A brush fire broke out in Palmetto this afternoon.

Firefighters received a call just before 3 p.m. where the fire took place on 33rd Street West.

The North River Fire Department, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and FPL blocked off traffic on 33rd Street West between U.S. 41 and 5th Avenue West.

A powerline was down while a transformer that was smoking was put out.

The fire has been extinguished and 33rd St W has been reopened the cause is unknown as there is still an ongoing investigation.