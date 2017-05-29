SARASOTA COUNTY-As we honor our fallen veterans for Memorial Day there is some room for music.

The Myakka River Blues Festival kicked off its sixth annual event at Snook Haven in Venice.

hundreds showed up to hear some blues music from some talented bands including Kellie Rucker and Friends, the All Veteran Blues Band, Biscuit Miller, and others.

All the vendors were local as spectators enjoyed food ranging from Carolina fried pickles to gator bites.

Co–owner of Snook Haven Justin Pachota wants to bring an alternative to celebrating Memorial Day.

“We want to honor our veterans. But we want to do it in a way that’s going to be good you know tasteful and fun for the people in the community come out and kind of enjoy themselves not just spend the day thinking about all that has gone in a bad sort of way.”

Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Loveland Center which helps adults with disabilities living their lives to the fullest and the event will return next year.