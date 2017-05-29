SARASOTA – A 16-year-old Robert O’Neill dropped out of high school to serve his country. And in December of 1941 he was heading to Australia to help bring home a submarine when he had a layover at a certain lagoon harbor on the island of Oahu.

“We got to Pearl Harbor on Wednesday and we were supposed to leave on Monday. Well, as you know, we didn’t leave Monday. We didn’t leave until a couple weeks after that,” Capt. Robert O’Neill says.

Captain O’Neill recalls that day as if it were yesterday. He and his buddy walking to breakfast. The Japanese planes flying so low you could see the pilots. A date that will and still to this day, lives in infamy.

“Going around the bay picking up dead bodies, picking up the wounded. We made about 8–9 trips to the Arizona picking up survivors off there or what we could find. Plus some of the other ships that were there. 30 hours straight we worked,” Capt. O’Neill says.

Capt. O’Neill spent 37 years in the Navy and received a degree from Duke University while serving. He says remembering the ones we’ve lost should be an everyday thing, not just once a year. He sure does, 75 years later.

“A young kid laying there dying, you think, it could have been you. Lucky enough I got through there. It’s not a party day. It’s a day to remember and the sooner people realize that, the better off we’re all going to be,” Capt. O’Neill says.

So whether you’re having a cookout, attending a memorial service or just enjoying your day. Take some time to remember, because for 92-year-old Captain Robert O’Neill, there’s not a day that goes by, he doesn’t.

“Let’s remember Pearl Harbor, as we go to meet the foe. Let’s remember Pearl Harbor, as we did the Alamo. They’ll always remember how they died for liberty. Let’s move on from Pearl Harbor, to victory,” Capt. O’Neill says.