SARASOTA – A home suffers severe damage after a vehicle crashes right through the wall.

The Sarasota Police Department says the incident happened Saturday, May 28th, at around 2 P.M. in the 2800 Block of Oak Street in Sarasota.

A woman was driving westbound on Oak Street when she swerved to avoid a wild animal. Her pickup truck drove off the road, through two mailboxes and crashed through the home’s living room wall.

No injuries after a truck hit a home in the 2800blk of Oak St. Driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog & hit house. No one inside the house. pic.twitter.com/4T6HxOjAoB — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) May 28, 2017

The landlord says the woman renting the house had left moments before the accident. SPD reports the driver was not injured. There was no one home at the time of the accident but there was a dog inside. The dog was not injured.