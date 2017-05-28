SARASOTA – The Memorial Day Parade is back in Sarasota. The parade begins 10 A.M. Monday at Main Street and Osprey Avenue.

Below is a list of road closures taking place beginning as early as 6 A.M. and ending at 12:30 P.M. Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense.

6 A.M. – 12:30 p.m. – Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Sq.

8 A.M. – 12:30 p.m. – Main Street closed from Links Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue

8 A.M. – 12:30 p.m. – Links Avenue closed from 1 st Street to Ringling Boulevard

Street to Ringling Boulevard 8 A.M. – 12:30 p.m. – Osprey Avenue closed from 1st Street to Ringling Boulevard

As the Memorial Day holiday continues, the Sarasota Police Department reminds drivers to slow down, buckle up and drive safely.