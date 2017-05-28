SARASOTA – The Memorial Day Parade is back in Sarasota. The parade begins 10 A.M. Monday at Main Street and Osprey Avenue.
Below is a list of road closures taking place beginning as early as 6 A.M. and ending at 12:30 P.M. Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense.
- 6 A.M. – 12:30 p.m. – Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Sq.
- 8 A.M. – 12:30 p.m. – Main Street closed from Links Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue
- 8 A.M. – 12:30 p.m. – Links Avenue closed from 1st Street to Ringling Boulevard
- 8 A.M. – 12:30 p.m. – Osprey Avenue closed from 1st Street to Ringling Boulevard
As the Memorial Day holiday continues, the Sarasota Police Department reminds drivers to slow down, buckle up and drive safely.