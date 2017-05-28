ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Gregg Allman, a rock music legend who, at one time, lived on the Suncoast, died Saturday, May 27th, at his Savannah, Georgia, home. He was 69 years old.

The rock ‘n’ roll superstar was known mainly as a singer and songwriter of The Allman Brothers Band, a pillar of southern rock music.

A statement from Allman’s management said he suffered from various health problems over the years.

Allman had a house on Sunrise Lane in Holmes Beach and the Suncoast partly inspired his solo career.

He spent some of the later 1980’s writing songs on Anna Maria Island’s Bradenton Beach. He and his solo band also performed a sold-out show at Sarasota’s Sailor Circus Arena in 2014, the same year the Allman Brothers played their final show together.

Allman has also been featured as a headliner at the Sarasota Blues Festival in the past. He touched hearts around the world, but he left some particularly special fans behind here on the Suncoast.

Allman’s family is expected to issue a personal statement shortly. Until then, they are suggesting that tributes to him be made via the Greg Allman Scholarship Fund at The University of Georgia or the Allman/Lehman Endowed Scholarship at Syracuse University.