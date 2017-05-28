SARASOTA – One of Riverview’s basketball players is taking a shot, starting his own business while he’s still in high school.

It’s a business decision he made with the help of his teammates and coaches. In the midst of shuffling sports, scholarship applications, and college visits, Maurice Victor the second decides to start his own company.

“My mom and my dad are always pushing me to work hard.”

MV2 Edits is the 18-year-old’s marketing company. He creates promotional videos, business cards and posters, even specializing in special edits for athletes.

“Different types of design edits, video edits, highlighting athlete’s accomplishments, achievements, or if they’re committing to a college or anything like that.”

Maurice says his basketball coach BJ Ivey is his first customer. Maurice commissioned the team’s end of the year poster.

“He says the printing company asked him, who made the poster? They didn’t believe him, because they didn’t think a high-schooler could have made the poster.”

Maurice says it’s hard editing projects between senior ceremonies and scheduling shoots while sharing a car with his mom and sister, but it teaches him time management.

“Because I can be lazy, but my mom and dad always push me to work hard. So that’s good and that work ethic translates over to starting a business and trying to keep up with it.”