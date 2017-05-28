SARASOTA – From a constricted office desk to a boundless ocean view, a Sarasota man drastically changes career paths. It’s a move starting years ago when playing in his grandmother’s backyard, which happened to be the mangrove tunnels in Sarasota Bay.

“When I come out of the tunnel, I can point right to where my grandmother was.”

Memories flooding back every time Greg Gregory dips his paddle into Sarasota Bay. Every drop a reminder of his childhood spent on Lido Beach.

With a view like this, it’s tough to pull away, but Greg found himself moving from Sarasota’s addicting landscape to inside a restricting four walls.

“Worked for a medical office for literally about 90 days and I was done. I was absolutely done,” says Kayaking SRQ owner, Greg Gregory.

So he went to the beach, turning his love of the water into a thriving business and he never looked back.

“It’s honestly the passion we have for the place and the fact it’s Grandma’s right around the corner.”

It’s definitely a family affair. Greg works alongside his wife, Kim, guiding visitors across shallow beds of water and beneath interlocking branches inside Sarasota’s mangrove tunnels.

“I was never in a kayak until the day I met him,” says Kim. “In fact, the day I met him, he was talking about the tunnels and paddle boarding and all this stuff.”

Never thinking she would spend day after day pointing out manatees to excited kayakers.

“But I love this just as much as him. Basically, it’s a huge passion for the two of us and all we care about is sharing it with the community here.”

A passion first shared by Greg’s grandmother, now passed on to thousands. Greg says if you love what you do, you never have to work a day in your life.

“The smiles… that’s payment right there.”